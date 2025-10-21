Astana hosted second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council
Foreign policy
- 21 October, 2025
- 13:18
On October 21, the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council was held in Astana with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs.
