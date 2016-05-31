Presidential Aide: 'Azerbaijan has smooth relations with US in all areas'

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan's both bilateral and multilateral relations with all states, including with the US, European countries, based on smooth, programmed and mutual interests'.

Report informs, Assistant of the Azerbaijani President for Public and Political Affairs, Head of the Department for Socio-Political Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov told reporters.

'The US is of particular importance among these states. Azerbaijan has smooth relations with US in all areas', A.Hasanov said.