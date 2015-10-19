​Artur Rasi-zade: Azerbaijan-Georgian relations are expanding at an accelerated pace

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade met with Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgi Kvirikashvili, who is on his official visit in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, noting the development of the Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, Rasi-zade expressed confidence that this visit would give an impetus to mutual cooperation and said that all necessary steps to strengthen ties were being taken.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Rasi-zade drew attention to the importance of treating problems in the framework of international legal norms on the basis of principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of Azerbaijan.

Stressing the importance of the strategic cooperation between the two countries, Giorgi Kvirikashvili stated that his country is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan. Regarding the problems of the region, the Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia said that the accession of stability in the region was an important condition for the development of two countries. The guest expressed confidence that mutual high-level visits would give impetus to further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.