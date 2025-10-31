Artificial intelligence and science diplomacy top Azerbaijan–UNESCO agenda

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Foreign policy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 15:46
    Artificial intelligence and science diplomacy are the main priorities of Azerbaijan's cooperation with UNESCO, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 43rd session of UNESCO's General Conference in Samarkand, Report informs.

    Bayramov said Azerbaijan supports the responsible and ethical use of AI while promoting equal access to scientific knowledge and reducing the digital divide

    He noted that Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO is ready to strengthen cooperation through joint initiatives, regional engagement, and youth programs aligned with the 2030 Agenda.

    Bayramov added that in 2022–2023, Azerbaijan organized training sessions on cultural heritage preservation for UNESCO national commissions from 24 African countries.

    He emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, particularly Goal 4 on inclusive and quality education. The country supports projects focused on literacy, empowering girls, and promoting gender equality in education across Africa.

    The minister also underlined that Azerbaijan values dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect among cultures and religions. "Guided by this vision, our country promotes intercultural and interfaith dialogue through the Baku Process, launched in 2008 and supported by UNESCO's Executive Board," Bayramov said.

    Azərbaycan XİN başçısı: UNESCO ilə əməkdaşlığın prioritet istiqamətləri süni intellekt və elmi diplomatiyadır
    Глава МИД Азербайджана: Приоритетами в сотрудничестве с ЮНЕСКО являются ИИ и научная дипломатия

