Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Around 2,500 volunteers expected to support WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 11:50
    Around 2,500 volunteers expected to support WUF13 in Baku

    The operating company of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) expects around 2,500 volunteers to take part in supporting the event in Baku.

    According to Report, Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's WUF13 Operating Company, shared the figures during a briefing for the diplomatic corps.

    Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan has a strong tradition of involving volunteers in major international events, a practice that will continue at WUF13. He emphasized that volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth organization of large-scale gatherings.

    He added that on December 5-Volunteer Day in Azerbaijan-the WUF13 Volunteer Center is scheduled to open in Baku. Approximately 2,500 young volunteers are expected to join the forum's operations.

    WUF13 Baku volunteers
    На WUF13 в Азербайджане ожидают около 2500 волонтеров

    Latest News

    12:29

    Urban Expo to be organized at WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Baku Urban Week to take place in Azerbaijan ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    12:26

    US Under Secretary of State to visit Azerbaijan this week

    Foreign policy
    12:18

    Baku Olympic Stadium to host 90,000 m² of temporary structures for WUF13

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    WUF13 to attract private sector, showcase Azerbaijan's achievements

    Foreign policy
    12:03

    Anar Guliyev: Baku Olympic Stadium to become key venue for WUF13

    Other
    11:56

    Ambassador: China and Azerbaijan – partners on path of development and revival

    Tourism
    11:50

    Around 2,500 volunteers expected to support WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:46

    Azerbaijan to become first country to host WUF summit of state leaders

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed