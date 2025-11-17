Around 2,500 volunteers expected to support WUF13 in Baku

The operating company of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) expects around 2,500 volunteers to take part in supporting the event in Baku.

According to Report, Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's WUF13 Operating Company, shared the figures during a briefing for the diplomatic corps.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan has a strong tradition of involving volunteers in major international events, a practice that will continue at WUF13. He emphasized that volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth organization of large-scale gatherings.

He added that on December 5-Volunteer Day in Azerbaijan-the WUF13 Volunteer Center is scheduled to open in Baku. Approximately 2,500 young volunteers are expected to join the forum's operations.