Armenian experts to attend roundtable in Baku on November 21–22
Foreign policy
- 20 November, 2025
- 19:10
A roundtable with the participation of five experts from Armenia will take place in Baku on November 21–22, Report informs via Armenian media.
The experts are to arrive in Azerbaijan on a charter flight from Yerevan.
The initiative aims to boost interaction between Armenian and Azerbaijani civil-society representatives and help create mechanisms for building mutual trust.
