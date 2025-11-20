Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Armenian experts to attend roundtable in Baku on November 21–22

    Foreign policy
    • 20 November, 2025
    • 19:10
    Armenian experts to attend roundtable in Baku on November 21–22

    A roundtable with the participation of five experts from Armenia will take place in Baku on November 21–22, Report informs via Armenian media.

    The experts are to arrive in Azerbaijan on a charter flight from Yerevan.

    The initiative aims to boost interaction between Armenian and Azerbaijani civil-society representatives and help create mechanisms for building mutual trust.

    Sabah Bakıda Ermənistandan olan ekspertlərin iştirakı ilə dəyirmi masa keçiriləcək
    В Баку завтра стартует круглый стол с участием экспертов из Армении

