AnewZ produces documentary on interreligious dialogue between Azerbaijan, Vatican

AnewZ TV channel has produced a documentary "Sanctum: Azerbaijan and the Holy See" dedicated to relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican and joint projects to preserve religious heritage, Report informs.

The film was produced by Irada Hasanova and directed by Bahruz Gadirov.

The film draws parallels between the Vatican as 'the beating heart' of the 1.5 billion Catholic world and Azerbaijan, a country where multiculturalism and interreligious dialogue are a reality.

"Multiculturalism and the commitment to build respectful relationships between different ethnic and religious communities are key strengths of Azerbaijani society," said the architect, Governorate of Vatican City State Marco Ciriachi.

This is while Apostolic prefect of the Catholic Church of Azerbaijan Bishop Vladimir Fekete said: "Thanks to God's providence, I have been observing life here for almost 20 years, and I can confirm that the overall climate of the country and human relations, not only at the level of the authorities but also among ordinary people, are very warm, open and friendly."

Across many years, different faiths found not only space but continuity on this land - mosques, churches, synagogues preserved not as symbols of separation but as expressions of coexistence.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See were established in 1992 at the dawn of Azerbaijan's independence. In 1997, during his official visit to the Vatican, the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, laid the foundations for a partnership rooted in respect for faith and heritage.

A historic moment followed in 2002 when Pope John Paul II visited Azerbaijan. His presence sent a clear message to the world. Azerbaijan was a place where different religions could coexist in dignity and peace. Subsequently, a new Catholic church dedicated to the Virgin Mary was built. Its construction became a powerful symbol of a new era, marking the beginning of a renewed Catholic presence in the country. Under President Ilham Aliyev, these relations deepened and matured.

In 2016, Pope Francis reinforced this message during his visit to Azerbaijan, once again drawing international attention to the country's model of multiculturalism and peaceful coexistence.

Head of the Vatican Apostolic Library and Archive, archivist and librarian of the holy roman church, Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi, said: "We believe that every people and every cultural tradition carries its own distinctive form of intelligence. Just as each nation's cuisine is unique and characteristic, so too is its way of thinking. In this sense, the contribution of Azerbaijani researchers to the archive and the library brings precisely that distinctive touch, that unique perspective that only they can offer."

Secretary, pontifical commission for sacred archaeology, Rafaella Giuliani noted: "The experience of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been very positive. Above all, the collaboration has been sustained over time, allowing us to develop a series of significant conservation projects. This support enabled us to carry out interventions using the highest standards available, engaging highly qualified specialists and advanced methodologies. This allowed us to pursue excellence in restoration, conservation and diagnostics."

President, Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology, Pasquale Iacobone added: "The restoration and conservation work of monuments that we have carried out represents something truly significant. It does not mean merely restoring stones, marble or manuscripts. It means restoring history, restoring an identity, an identity."

The film demonstrates that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Vatican is built not only on diplomacy but also on trust, respect, and shared responsibility for preserving spiritual heritage. The preservation of holy sites is seen as a contribution to the shared memory of humanity, and interreligious dialogue affirms a model of peaceful coexistence that transcends borders, religions, and politics.