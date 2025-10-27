Ambassador: Ukraine praises Azerbaijan's support in children rehabilitation

Ukraine deeply appreciates Azerbaijan's support in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev stated, Report informs.

The ambassador noted that the program being implemented holds great significance for Kyiv and Ukrainian children.

"We express our heartfelt gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, the government, and the entire Azerbaijani people for their support in implementing this program and for their assistance to Ukraine during this difficult time of war. These children will spend peaceful days in Azerbaijan and will always remember the care and kindness of the Azerbaijani people," Husyev emphasized.

On October, 30 more children affected by the war in Ukraine have arrived in Azerbaijan to receive rehabilitation services.

In total, over 260 Ukrainian children have undergone rehabilitation in Azerbaijan.