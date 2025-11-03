Ambassador: Ukraine, Azerbaijan expand collaboration in healthcare
Foreign policy
- 03 November, 2025
- 15:01
Ukraine and Azerbaijan are expanding collaboration in the field of healthcare, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev wrote on X, Report informs.
"Ukraine and Azerbaijan expand healthcare cooperation - new agreements signed to advance pharma, medical training, digital health & joint research. Together we build stronger, more innovative healthcare systems for our nations," reads the post.
