    Foreign policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 15:01
    Ambassador: Ukraine, Azerbaijan expand collaboration in healthcare

    Ukraine and Azerbaijan are expanding collaboration in the field of healthcare, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Ukraine and Azerbaijan expand healthcare cooperation - new agreements signed to advance pharma, medical training, digital health & joint research. Together we build stronger, more innovative healthcare systems for our nations," reads the post.

    Səfir: Ukrayna və Azərbaycan səhiyyə sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirir
    Посол: Украина и Азербайджан расширяют сотрудничество в сфере здравоохранения

