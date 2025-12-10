Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    AzMI: Industrial enterprises shifting approach to metrology

    Industry
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 13:48
    AzMI: Industrial enterprises shifting approach to metrology

    Industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan are changing the way they approach metrology, a shift that is helping to improve workplace safety, the head of the Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology (AzMI), Khamis Seyranov, told Report during the 2025 Industrial Safety Summit in Baku.

    According to Seyranov, factories are increasingly using thermometers, pressure gauges, and other measurement tools that allow continuous monitoring of parameters that could pose safety risks.

    "Incorrectly functioning measuring instruments can lead to explosions, accidents, and serious production hazards. Metrology is a key mechanism ensuring the accuracy and reliability of all measurement equipment in industry. Growing interest in this area creates conditions for higher safety standards," he said.

    Seyranov emphasized that metrology services are important not only for safety and product quality but also for enabling enterprises to make informed business decisions based on accurate data. Precise measurements ensure production volumes, product quality, and adherence to international standards.

    AzMİ: Sənaye müəssisələrinin metrologiyaya yanaşması dəyişir
    AzMİ: Промышленные предприятия меняют подход к метрологии

