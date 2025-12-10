Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    IATA and regulators step up measures to address passenger evacuation issues

    Infrastructure
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 13:53
    IATA and regulators step up measures to address passenger evacuation issues

    The International Air Transport Association (IATA) plans to publish its annual safety report in early February 2026, Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security, said at the IATA Global Media Day, according to Report.

    He said although several well-known incidents occurred during the year, overall safety indicators remain stable.

    "Of course, any accident is unfortunate, but looking at year-to-year dynamics, the numbers are fairly good," Careen noted.

    Addressing evacuation issues, particularly cases in which passengers try to take their carry-on baggage with them, he stressed the urgent need to resolve this problem.

    "This phenomenon is typical in certain regions but is gradually becoming a global issue. We plan a passenger-focused information campaign to explain the importance of following evacuation rules. We discussed the issue with the FAA at the ICAO Assembly - they are also concerned, as such cases occur frequently in the US. The 90-second rule is almost nowhere being met now. Therefore, in 2026 we intend to prioritize this: starting with an information campaign, then training sessions, webinars and other activities. Our efforts are supported by EASA. We also plan to involve experts to better understand the psychological reasons behind such passenger behavior," he added.

    International Air Transport Association Nick Careen IATA Global Media Day evacuation issues
    IATA və tənzimləyicilər sərnişinlərin təxliyəsi ilə bağlı problemlərin həlli üçün tədbirləri gücləndirir
    IATA и регуляторы усиливают меры из-за проблем с эвакуацией пассажиров

    Latest News

    15:19

    Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan surges by over 9%

    Finance
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's GDP grows 1.6% in January–November

    Finance
    15:04

    Minister: Nearly 53M tons of oil delivered to Türkiye, int'l markets via BTC

    Energy
    14:52

    Report's journalist wins Ombudsman's media competition in Azerbaijan

    Media
    14:28

    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy up by 3%

    Finance
    14:26

    UK envoy highlights economic cooperation as core of ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:02

    Azerbaijan drafting laws to protect and promote culture globally

    Cultural policy
    13:53

    IATA and regulators step up measures to address passenger evacuation issues

    Infrastructure
    13:50
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK and Northern Ireland's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed