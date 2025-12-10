IATA and regulators step up measures to address passenger evacuation issues

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) plans to publish its annual safety report in early February 2026, Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security, said at the IATA Global Media Day, according to Report.

He said although several well-known incidents occurred during the year, overall safety indicators remain stable.

"Of course, any accident is unfortunate, but looking at year-to-year dynamics, the numbers are fairly good," Careen noted.

Addressing evacuation issues, particularly cases in which passengers try to take their carry-on baggage with them, he stressed the urgent need to resolve this problem.

"This phenomenon is typical in certain regions but is gradually becoming a global issue. We plan a passenger-focused information campaign to explain the importance of following evacuation rules. We discussed the issue with the FAA at the ICAO Assembly - they are also concerned, as such cases occur frequently in the US. The 90-second rule is almost nowhere being met now. Therefore, in 2026 we intend to prioritize this: starting with an information campaign, then training sessions, webinars and other activities. Our efforts are supported by EASA. We also plan to involve experts to better understand the psychological reasons behind such passenger behavior," he added.