    Azerbaijan drafting laws to protect and promote culture globally

    Cultural policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 14:02
    Azerbaijan drafting laws to protect and promote culture globally

    Azerbaijan is drafting laws aimed at safeguarding and presenting the country's culture from a global perspective, Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova said at a press briefing, according to Report.

    She said that a legislative framework capable of responding to modern challenges must be established to enable fundamental reforms.

    The deputy minister added that today's scientific-practical forum, titled "Culture and Law: Modern Challenges," focuses on the role of culture within the legal and state system, as well as its expression as a cultural phenomenon:

    "During the event, cultural issues will be discussed from both national and global perspectives."

    Saadat Yusifova also highlighted the topics to be addressed in the panel discussions.

    "The role and impact of Azerbaijan's culture in promoting our country within international relations and in the context of bilateral and multilateral cooperation will be in the spotlight," she said.

    Azərbaycan mədəniyyətinin qlobal baxışda qorunması istiqamətində qanun layihələri hazırlanır
    Саадат Юсифова: Разрабатываются законопроекты для защиты азербайджанской культуры

