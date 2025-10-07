Ambassador: South Korea witnesses Baku"s determination to achieve lasting peace in region

The Republic of Korea is closely following the peace process in the South Caucasus with great interest, according to South Korea"s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Kang Kymgu, Report informs.

The ambassador made the remark during an event marking the 4,358th anniversary of the founding of Korea"s first state, Gojoseon.

He emphasized that South Korea"s diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan has witnessed Baku"s commitment to achieving sustainable peace in the region.

"As a country that consistently works to ensure security and stability on the Korean Peninsula, the Republic of Korea is deeply interested in the regional peace process," the ambassador noted.

He also expressed satisfaction with the growing number of Korean visitors to Azerbaijan, stating that by August 2025, more than 10,000 Korean tourists had already visited the country.

Kang Kymgu highlighted the increasing interest of Azerbaijanis in Korean culture and language: "While walking around Baku, I"m often greeted in Korean by locals. Twenty years ago, I couldn"t have imagined hearing Korean greetings on the streets of this city, but today, more and more Azerbaijani friends are showing interest in Korean culture."

According to the ambassador, Azerbaijan–Korea relations are expanding across multiple sectors.

"In May, more than 10 Korean agricultural companies participated in ‘Caspian Agro-2025," Azerbaijan"s largest food exhibition. We were especially pleased when President Ilham Aliyev visited our stand," he said, adding that in July, a diploma ceremony was held for dual-degree programs between Inha University and Baku Engineering University.

In conclusion, the ambassador expressed hope for even stronger ties between Baku and Seoul: "I hope that relations between Korea and Azerbaijan will continue to develop with the same intensity and dynamism," Kan Kim Qu stated.