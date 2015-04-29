Ambassador: Romania intends to support Azerbaijan's efforts to expand relations with European structures

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu, delivered a speech at the international conference “Geopolitical review of the Caspian: new role for Azerbaijan”, organized in Baku by NATO International School of Azerbaijan. Report was told by the Embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan.

In his speech Ambassador Ciobanu underlined that Romania is interested in deepening the economic cooperation with Azerbaijan through implementation of substantial projects in order to correspond to the excellent level of political relations. A project of strategic value is the establishment of a Freight Transport Corridor Black Sea-Caspian Sea, which will open new opportunities for cooperation and more ample trade opportunities for goods from Central Asia and Caucasus to be brought on the European market, in its very heart.

Ambassador Ciobanu highlightened that Azerbaijan plays an important role in increasing European energy security. Romania has been a consistent advocate and fully supports the development of the gas interconnector Azerbaijan – Georgia – Romania – Hungary (AGRI), which can provide the shortest route between the gas fields in the Caspian Sea and the European market.

Ambassador Ciobanu said that intensified political, economic, and energy cooperation among NATO members and partner countries in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea area presents an important strategic interest for the entire Euro-Atlantic community and beyond. As a NATO and EU member, Romania is determined to further promote and actively support Azerbaijan’s efforts to enhance its relations with the European and Euro-Atlantic institutions.