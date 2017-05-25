Ambassador of Israel briefed about economic potential of Julfa region

© Report.az

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav visited Julfa region as part of his official visit to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Report was told in the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan, ambassador met with governor of Julfa region Shukur Babayev and was thoroughly briefed about the economic and social situation of the region.

Sh. Babayev also talked about potential of tourism and agriculture sectors development.

After the meeting, D. Stav visited historic and cultural sites in Julfa region. He was deeply impressed by authorities’ determination and efforts to preserve the local heritage.