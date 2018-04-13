 Top
    Ambassador of Azerbaijan presents credentials to Deputy Emir of Qatar

    Deputy Emir welcomed him and wished success in their duties
    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rashad Ismayilov presented credentials to Deputy Emir of Qarar Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani at the Emiri Diwan office.

    Azerbaijani diplomat conveyed to the Deputy Emir greetings of his leaders and wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Qatari people.

    Separately, the Deputy Emir welcomed the new Ambassador and wished success in his duty.

