Ambassador: Malaysian universities accepting more and more Azerbaijani students

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia are constantly strengthening.

As Report informs, this was stated by Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza at a reception in Baku on the occasion of Malaysia's Independence Day.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia has successfully developed in many directions.

In April 2025, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia visited Azerbaijan and led the second bilateral political consultations. These meetings opened new opportunities for cooperation in promising areas such as the halal industry, Islamic finance, renewable energy, oil and gas, and food industries.

Our goal is to expand trade, investment, and knowledge exchange for mutual benefit.

From the Azerbaijani side, the number of high-level visits has also increased, which indicates further strengthening of ties.

Malaysia, in turn, is looking forward to high-level participation in the 13th World Urban Development Forum, which will be held in Baku in May 2026, as well as at the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in June," said Mohd Riza.

The ambassador noted that Malaysian universities, known for their high academic level, are accepting more and more Azerbaijani students:

"We thank the government of Azerbaijan for including a number of leading Malaysian universities in the list of state scholarships. We hope that in the future this list will expand, which will strengthen ties between our peoples.

Currently, 23 Azerbaijani students are studying in Malaysia under various programs, and five Malaysian students are studying at Azerbaijani universities. To support this momentum, the embassy is organizing the 4th Malaysian Education Exhibition in November, which will be attended by about 10 Malaysian universities."