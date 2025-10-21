Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Ambassador: Malaysian universities accepting more and more Azerbaijani students

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 21:24
    Ambassador: Malaysian universities accepting more and more Azerbaijani students

    Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia are constantly strengthening.

    As Report informs, this was stated by Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza at a reception in Baku on the occasion of Malaysia's Independence Day.

    "Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia has successfully developed in many directions.

    In April 2025, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia visited Azerbaijan and led the second bilateral political consultations. These meetings opened new opportunities for cooperation in promising areas such as the halal industry, Islamic finance, renewable energy, oil and gas, and food industries.

    Our goal is to expand trade, investment, and knowledge exchange for mutual benefit.

    From the Azerbaijani side, the number of high-level visits has also increased, which indicates further strengthening of ties.

    Malaysia, in turn, is looking forward to high-level participation in the 13th World Urban Development Forum, which will be held in Baku in May 2026, as well as at the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in June," said Mohd Riza.

    The ambassador noted that Malaysian universities, known for their high academic level, are accepting more and more Azerbaijani students:

    "We thank the government of Azerbaijan for including a number of leading Malaysian universities in the list of state scholarships. We hope that in the future this list will expand, which will strengthen ties between our peoples.

    Currently, 23 Azerbaijani students are studying in Malaysia under various programs, and five Malaysian students are studying at Azerbaijani universities. To support this momentum, the embassy is organizing the 4th Malaysian Education Exhibition in November, which will be attended by about 10 Malaysian universities."

    Malaysia Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza education
    Səfir: Malayziya universitetləri getdikcə daha çox azərbaycanlı tələbəni qəbul edir
    Посол: Малайзийские университеты принимают все больше азербайджанских студентов

    Latest News

    21:24

    Ambassador: Malaysian universities accepting more and more Azerbaijani students

    Foreign policy
    21:20

    Minister: Malaysia-Azerbaijan relations developing on upward trend

    Foreign policy
    21:16

    Azerbaijan and Malaysia to sign MoU on higher education

    Education and science
    21:13
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijan defense minister meets with personnel participating in Unity-2025 exercise

    Military
    21:11
    Photo

    Participants of Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum addressed President Ilham Aliyev

    Domestic policy
    21:10
    Photo

    Malaysia's National Day celebrated in Baku with official reception

    Foreign policy
    21:04

    Ambassador: Estonian companies interested in Azerbaijan's market

    Foreign policy
    20:38

    Minister: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signed 16 documents at business forum

    Business
    20:31

    Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman to visit White House in November

    Other countries
    All News Feed