Ambassador Lölke: Germany expects economic relations with Azerbaijan to develop actively

Germany expects economic relations with Azerbaijan to develop actively in the coming years, including in areas such as education, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dirk Lölke told journalists on the sidelines of the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku, Report informs.

"We expect economic relations to develop actively in the coming years, including in other areas such as education. But we are here to talk about connectivity and the economy," he said.

The ambassador added that the strategic agenda signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the Azerbaijani president's visit to Berlin on July 20-21 provided an important foundation for developing bilateral relations.

"This agenda defines the basis for developing our bilateral relations and economic ties - not only in connectivity or energy, but also in many other sectors. For example, the defense industry was included in the agenda for the first time," Lölke noted.