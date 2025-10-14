Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Ambassador in Baku: Venezuela committed to promoting peace and cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 12:07
    Ambassador in Baku: Venezuela committed to promoting peace and cooperation

    A conference titled "Venezuela, Latin America, and the Caribbean: A Zone of Peace" was held at the Venezuelan Embassy in Baku, Report informs.

    The event gathered representatives of public organizations, journalists, and other guests.

    In his speech, Venezuela's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Christopher Martínez, spoke about his country's history and current realities, highlighting Venezuela's commitment to promoting peace and cooperation across Latin America and the Caribbean.

    He addressed the challenges Venezuela has faced due to international sanctions and reaffirmed the government's determination to protect the country's sovereignty and independence.

    "Yes, it hasn't been easy. But Venezuela has successfully resisted all external threats," the ambassador said.

    Despite external pressures, he noted that Venezuela continues to build international partnerships with many countries worldwide.

    Martínez stressed that the country's core foreign policy goal is to promote diplomacy, peace, and good-neighborly relations.

    "We do not seek hostile relations with any nation. Venezuela is a peace-loving country. However, when it comes to our sovereignty, we are ready to respond firmly. Many global powers are interested in our wealth, as Venezuela is rich in natural resources - oil, gas, gold, and many other minerals," he added.

    Christopher Martínez Venezuela Latin America the Caribbean peace cooperation
    Səfir: Venesuela xarici çağırışlara uğurla müqavimət göstərir
    Кристофер Мартинес: Венесуэла успешно противостоит внешним вызовам

    Latest News

    13:42

    Baku, Riyadh to hold another round of interministerial political consultations

    Foreign policy
    13:40
    Photo

    Rahman Hajiyev: 95% of mine clearance in Karabakh funded by Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    13:26

    Saudi Embassy in Baku distributes sacrificial meat to vulnerable families

    Social security
    13:21

    Nearly 9% of Azerbaijani enterprises operate in construction sector

    Business
    13:16

    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy up by 1%

    Finance
    13:14

    Valtonen: 'We welcome steps towards achieving peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan'

    Region
    13:14

    Ulkar Sattarova: Azerbaijani universities climbing in global rankings

    Education and science
    13:01

    Armenian FM meets OSCE Chair-in-Office Elina Valtonen in Yerevan

    Region
    12:54
    Photo

    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Tazabina village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed