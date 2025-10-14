Ambassador in Baku: Venezuela committed to promoting peace and cooperation

A conference titled "Venezuela, Latin America, and the Caribbean: A Zone of Peace" was held at the Venezuelan Embassy in Baku, Report informs.

The event gathered representatives of public organizations, journalists, and other guests.

In his speech, Venezuela's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Christopher Martínez, spoke about his country's history and current realities, highlighting Venezuela's commitment to promoting peace and cooperation across Latin America and the Caribbean.

He addressed the challenges Venezuela has faced due to international sanctions and reaffirmed the government's determination to protect the country's sovereignty and independence.

"Yes, it hasn't been easy. But Venezuela has successfully resisted all external threats," the ambassador said.

Despite external pressures, he noted that Venezuela continues to build international partnerships with many countries worldwide.

Martínez stressed that the country's core foreign policy goal is to promote diplomacy, peace, and good-neighborly relations.

"We do not seek hostile relations with any nation. Venezuela is a peace-loving country. However, when it comes to our sovereignty, we are ready to respond firmly. Many global powers are interested in our wealth, as Venezuela is rich in natural resources - oil, gas, gold, and many other minerals," he added.