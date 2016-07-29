Ambassador: I would like at least 10 million of 270 million Indonesians to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan Bay Fananie urged Azerbaijani businessmen to invest in Indonesia.

Report was told by the ambassador, Indonesia, being a vast country, has large deposits of minerals: "In addition to oil and gas, we have deposits of gold, nickel, aluminum, iron. Some of these mines even haven’t been explored. It would be a good prospect for our cooperation. We also would like to see the Indonesian investors making the investments in Azerbaijan, for example in the field of construction, infrastructure."

The Ambassador also expressed hope that Azerbaijan will increase the number of selling the Indonesian products.

In addition, Indonesian diplomat noted the importance of having direct flights for further strengthening of cooperation between the two countries: "I will try to reach cooperation between AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) and "Garuda Indonesia". 270 million people live in Indonesia, and I would like at least 10 million of 270 million Indonesians to visit Azerbaijan, at least a few of thousands of tourists from Azerbaijan to travel to Indonesia."