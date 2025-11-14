Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ambassador: EU welcomes positive developments in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

    Foreign policy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 18:58
    The European Union has expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia that emerged in August of this year, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kovačević said during the event "EU and Youth: For a Sustainable Future."

    According to Report, she emphasized the key role of the younger generation in shaping the future of their own countries and the world as a whole.

    "Education plays a huge role in building a sustainable future. However, of course, our work in Azerbaijan is not limited to education. As you know, we are implementing many other projects here. First and foremost, and this is most relevant at the moment, is our support for the ongoing peace process. We are very pleased with all the positive developments that took place in August [the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia with participation of the US President in Washington on August 8, during which a peace agreement was initialed - ed.] and those happening now, because this is the future. The past is the past, and the future is the future," the ambassador noted.

