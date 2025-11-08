Ambassador: Ethiopia honors strong ties of friendship, cooperation with Azerbaijan
- 08 November, 2025
- 14:49
November 8, Azerbaijan's Victory Day, is a celebration of courage, unity, and determination, Ethiopian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Adem Mohamed Mahmud wrote on X, Report informs.
"On behalf of the Ethiopian embassy in Ankara, I extend warmest congratulations to Azerbaijan's government and people on Victory Day. This day celebrates courage, unity, and determination, and we honor our strong bond of friendship and cooperation. I wish Azerbaijan continued peace, prosperity, and success," he wrote.
