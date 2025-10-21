Ambassador: Estonian companies interested in Azerbaijan's market

Estonian companies are showing interest in the Azerbaijani market, especially in digital services and green transition, Estonian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vaino Reinart told Report on the sidelines of the Central Baltic - Azerbaijan business forum.

"We have significant potential in digital development. Everything related to digital services and digital transformation will simultaneously contribute to the green transition. Azerbaijan is an important energy hub and a bridge between East and West. Consequently, there are many promising areas that we would like to discuss. We are ready to cooperate with various structures - both private and public - to develop trade between our countries," noted the diplomat.

According to him, despite the fact that the trade turnover between the two countries is still small, there is great potential for expanding cooperation.

The ambassador also spoke about the upcoming visit of the Estonian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan and his busy agenda.

"We have already signed many documents today, and, as is obvious, the minister's delegation includes a fairly representative group of businessmen. The main goal, in addition to holding political meetings, is to develop business interaction between Azerbaijan and Estonia. We, of course, are considering both bilateral political relations and Azerbaijan's ties with the European Union. All this is on the agenda. We will also be happy to hear from Baku information about regional processes and discuss possible prospects for further cooperation," said Vaino Reinart.

Responding to a question about the possibility of opening an Estonian embassy in Azerbaijan, the diplomat stated: "This issue is being discussed, but I would not like to get ahead of the results of the negotiations that will take place tomorrow with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and representatives of other government agencies in Baku," he said.