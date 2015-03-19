​Ambassador: NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation beneficial to stability and security of the Wider Black Sea - Caspian Sea area

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Romania, which has been the second country in the world to recognize Azerbaijan's independence, considers that Azerbaijan is a very important and highly valued partner of the North-Atlantic alliance".

Report informs, this was stated by the Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Daniel Cristian Ciobanu, addressing the participants of "NATO-Azerbaijan Relations: Prospects for cooperation after NATO Wales summit in 2014" conference.

The ambassador said that NATO Wales summit was crucial summit, at which several very important decisions were taken.

The Ambassador also noted that relations between NATO and Azerbaijan are developing strongly and they have strategic value. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan participated at NATO Wales Summit and NATO Foreign Ministers decided to step up practical cooperation with Azerbaijan at their meeting with Azerbaijan in April 2014.

Mr. Ciobanu also mentioned the projects implemented in Azerbaijan with the support of NATO, such as Saloglu and Dzheyranchel: "Due to Allied support, we can speak now about safe use of land in Azerbaijan and of training of Azerbaijani officers on how to deal with environmental hazards in case of emergency situations".

The diplomat noted that the fourth cycle of Individual Partnership Action Plan (covering the period 2015-2016) opens large opportunities for further development of relations between NATO and Azerbaijan. "Close cooperation of Azerbaijan with NATO is beneficial to the stability and security of the Wider Black Sea - Caspian Sea area, encouraging also fast development of energy projects and joint initiatives among countries sharing similar tasks and objectives".