Ambassador: China supports Azerbaijan's demining efforts

China supports Azerbaijan's efforts in humanitarian demining, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said during a meeting with Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to Report, Suleymanov expressed gratitude to China for its financial contribution to demining operations in Azerbaijan, describing it as a demonstration of humanitarian solidarity.

The ambassador was also briefed in detail on the scale of the landmine problem in Azerbaijan and the ongoing demining activities.

Lu Mei noted that mine action forms an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. She highlighted that one of the documents signed during President Ilham Aliyev"s state visit to China in April this year focused on cooperation in humanitarian demining, and that China"s latest contribution was made under this memorandum.

The sides exchanged views on further cooperation in mine action, including opportunities for sharing expertise.