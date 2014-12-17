Ambassador: Belarus intends to develop industrial cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Dynamics in bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus is at a high level.The rhythm of this collaboration in 2014 was set by the presidents of the two countries.

Report informs Belarusian ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolai Paskevich said that at a press conference on the results of the year in Belarus-Azerbaijan relations.

According to him, more than 90 interstate and intergovernmental agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Belarus over the years of co-operation.

He recalled the visit of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to Azerbaijan, as well as the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to Minsk this year: "In addition, ministerial consultations were held.Only through the embassy 115 visits took place, of which 75% were committed from Belarus to Azerbaijan. "

The ambassador also noted that the emphasis on the relations between the two countries is on industrial cooperation:We will continue to develop relations in this direction.Today, no company in Azerbaijan produces more output than Ganja automobile plant, which involves Belarusian specialists.During the year, the plant produced 1,100 tractors and 600 cars.In addition scientific cooperation in the fields of medicine and education becomes more and more dominant in the relationship.In this regard, has been signed several agreements.Also performed the completion of seven works in scientific field, finalized the Azerbaijani-Belarusian dictionary.In addition, more than 550 Azerbaijani students study in Belarus, mainly in the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Speaking about cooperation in the sports field, the ambassador said that Belarus will actively take part in the first European Games to be held in Baku next summer.

N. Paskevich also said that with the participation of Belarusian buildersin the Ismayilli region was set up camp for internally displaced persons and with the participation of the Belarusian Research Institute the village of Gobu is under construction.

The diplomat said that the first 10 months of this year, bilateral trade amounted to 288 mln dollars: "This year will be overcome limits of 300 mln dollars and the most important thing is that there will be no raw orientation.Despite the crises of recent years, over the past 10 years, in our trade and economic relations was not recession", he says.

In this context, N. Paskevich stressed the importance of committing visits.The Ambassador noted that the work on the organization of visits will continue.