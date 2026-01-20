Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ambassador: Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid very important for Ukraine

    20 January, 2026
    Ambassador: Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid very important for Ukraine

    Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev has stated that Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid is of great importance to Ukraine, Report informs.

    "I want to express our gratitude, our appreciation to President Ilham Aliyev and the whole Azerbaijani people. We appreciate your support. <...> The humanitarian aid package is very important for us, especially during this winter time after Russian terrorist attacks on our electricity infrastructure," the ambassador told journalists.

    He also expressed solidarity with the Azerbaijani people in connection with the events of Black January (January 20, 1990 – ed.).

    "We always support territorial integrity, sovereignty, and freedom of Azerbaijan and we always appreciate support from Azerbaijan," he said.

    Another shipment of electrical equipment has been sent from Azerbaijan's Sumgait Technology Park to Ukraine as part of humanitarian aid. The humanitarian aid includes 12 low-voltage panels, 11 generators, 5 transformers, and 27,000 meters of cables and wires.

    The total value of the aid, organized based on a request from the Ukrainian side, is $1 million.

    Səfir: Azərbaycanın humanitar yardımı Ukrayna üçün çox vacibdir
    Посол: Гуманитарная помощь Азербайджана очень важна для Украины

