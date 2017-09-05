Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations reached strategic partnership level

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade gave an interview to PTV News's "Personality of the Week" telecast, a state-run television channel in the country.

Report informs citing the ministry, the diplomat stated successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan over the past 25 years, as well as relations risen to the level of strategic partnership, informed the audience about the efficient projects implemented.

Providing information about Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian occupation and ethnic cleansing policy and provocations, the ambassador drew attention to the fact that over one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and displaced from their native lands as a result of the occupation. Highly appreciating constant support by Pakistan for right stand of Azerbaijan, A. Alizade stressed necessity of solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Kashmir issue on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, as well as the UN Security Council resolutions.

Briefing on Heydar Aliyev Foundation activity in Pakistan, the ambassador stressed special attention by the Foundation President, First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva towards Pakistan as well as implementation of various humanitarian and social projects in the country on her initiative and support, role of such projects in further closeness of both nations consolidation of friendly relations through such paojects.

Emphasizing importance of increase in trade turnover and economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries, A.Alizade noted remarkable increase in tourism relations, use of "Asan Visa" system by Pakistani citizens under order of the President of Azerbaijan from January this year as well as increase in number of Pakistani citizens visiting Azerbaijan in the last eight months.