Ambassador: Azerbaijan interested in expanding education and student exchange with Malaysia

Azerbaijan is interested in expanding ties with Malaysia in the fields of education and student exchange, Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Riza, Malaysia"s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said at an exhibition in Baku showcasing educational opportunities in Malaysia.

The ambassador noted that meetings were recently held to discuss opportunities for Malaysian students to study at Azerbaijani universities:

"Currently, over 133,000 international students from more than 150 countries are studying in Malaysia. Our higher education institutions offer extensive programs in key areas such as information technology (IT), engineering, business, medicine, Islamic finance, and hospitality management.

These programs are offered by both public and private universities that meet rigorous international accreditation standards. Courses are mainly taught in English, tuition fees are reasonable, and all of this takes place in a safe, multicultural environment."

He also highlighted growing interest among Azerbaijani students in disciplines aligned with the digital economy, including computer science, IT, business, and new technologies:

"At the same time, we look forward to expanding academic partnerships with Azerbaijani universities, institutions, and agencies, including research projects and student exchange programs. These collaborations have already yielded positive results and hold great potential for future development."

The ambassador reminded that the education exhibition introduced leading Malaysian universities:

"These include Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Taylor"s University, SEGi University, and Sunway University.

These institutions are widely recognized for strong academic performance, innovative teaching methods, and commitment to research. They are equipped with modern teaching infrastructure, advanced laboratories, digital learning platforms, and industry-standard facilities, ensuring high-quality and practically oriented education."

According to the ambassador, Azerbaijani students are provided with special support services, clear application procedures, and advisory programs to facilitate adaptation to Malaysia and ensure successful studies:

"I sincerely invite young Azerbaijanis to choose Malaysia as an attractive and promising destination for higher education. This choice will open doors to new opportunities and experiences.

Today, I encourage everyone to see Malaysia not only as a place for quality education but also as a gateway to global opportunities."