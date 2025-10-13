Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Allahshukur Pashazada: Armenian church, diaspora conduct aggressive anti-peace propaganda

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 15:50
    While the political leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia are making efforts toward peacebuilding in a constructive atmosphere, the Armenian Church and diaspora are actively conducting disruptive propaganda to undermine the process, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims" Board (CMB), said during his meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Report informs.

    He noted that religious leaders always advocate for peace: "Yet, while the political leadership of both countries are taking steps toward peace, we see the Armenian Church calling for revanchism and renewed confrontation."

    Guterres responded by stating that such actions are unacceptable.

    Pashazada briefed the UN Secretary-General on the large-scale restoration of religious and cultural sites in Azerbaijan"s liberated territories, regardless of origin, as well as the country"s strong interfaith cooperation, sectarian harmony, and high-level state-religion relations.

    He emphasized that Azerbaijan's model of sectarian harmony is recognized as a successful example in the Islamic world and invited the UN Secretary-General to an international event planned for next year in Azerbaijan, dedicated to intra-Islamic dialogue and the fight against Islamophobia, co-organized by the Muslim Elders Council and the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

    In turn, Guterres invited Pashazada to participate in the upcoming Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, scheduled to be held this December in Saudi Arabia.

