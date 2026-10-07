Ali Naghiyev: Azerbaijan ready to co-op with Armenia on missing persons

The Azerbaijani side has also proposed that relevant DNA samples be provided to identify remains discovered in the liberated territories that are believed to belong to Armenian servicemen, said Ali Naghiyev, Head of Azerbaijan's State Security Service and Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, Report informs.

Speaking at the 4th International Conference within the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, Naghiyev stated that forensic examinations found no matches between the remains recovered and the DNA profiles of 50 ethnic Armenians reported missing, which Armenia submitted in January 2026.

"We are ready to cooperate in clarifying the fate of missing persons on both sides. However, accurate and complete information is required to achieve results. Armenia must provide all information regarding the fate of missing Azerbaijanis, as well as the locations of mass and individual burial sites. It should also facilitate access to archives and the collection of witness testimonies. This would not only be a legal obligation and humanitarian responsibility, but also a practical demonstration of commitment to peace. Information concerning human destinies must not become a subject of political conditionality," Naghiyev said.

He stressed that since February 2025, the State Commission has maintained direct contacts with its counterpart in Armenia, holding meetings and exchanging information.

Naghiyev noted that based on various sources and witness testimonies, Azerbaijan had provided the Armenian side with a list of 834 Azerbaijani citizens who were taken prisoner or hostage during the First Karabakh War and allegedly withheld from international organizations, including detailed information on 104 individuals.

"We have also provided information on 54 Azerbaijani citizens officially registered by the International Committee of the Red Cross. The bodies of 17 of them were returned. The remains of 33 individuals reported to have died in detention have not been returned, while the fate of four others remains unknown. Their families are still waiting for answers," he added.