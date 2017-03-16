Ali Ahmadov: Azerbaijan will not send observer for Armenian parliamentary election

© Report.az

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "There is no change in the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia".

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov told reporters.

According to him, there cannot be any changes in the relations until end of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, return of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan: "Therefore, we are less concerned regarding the elections in Armenia. However, according to media, socio-political situation in Armenia is not satisfactory. Political tension increased in the country due to economic conditions. Result of the elections is up to them. We would like to say that it will be impossible for them to rectify the situation, if the conflict not solved. The best way is that they understand their mistake done up to date".

A.Ahmadov said that he doesn't think the parliamentary elections, considering radical change of the country's management mechanism in the future, promise something good for Armenia: "Azerbaijan does not intend to participate as an observer in this election".