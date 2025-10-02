Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 12:28
    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a serious and important step, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, Report informs.

    "This is serious and important, as we have been waiting for it for some time. It is happening thanks to the great leadership of both heads of state [Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan], and also due to efforts by the President of the United States," Rama said, referring to Donald Trump.

    He described the breakthrough as a "great achievement," emphasizing the significance of sustained diplomacy and leadership in advancing lasting peace in the region.

