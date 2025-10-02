Albania's PM jokes with Macron: "You should make an apology to us"

On the sidelines of the 7th European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama joked with French President Emmanuel Macron about US President Donald Trump's slip of the tongue, mistakenly referring to Albania and Azerbaijan when speaking about peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The Albanian prime minister, considering Trump's erroneous reference to the "conflict between Albania and Azerbaijan," jokingly told Macron: "You should make an apology to us, because you didn't congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan."