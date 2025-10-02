Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Albania's PM jokes with Macron: "You should make an apology to us"

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 13:07
    Albania's PM jokes with Macron: You should make an apology to us

    On the sidelines of the 7th European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama joked with French President Emmanuel Macron about US President Donald Trump's slip of the tongue, mistakenly referring to Albania and Azerbaijan when speaking about peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The Albanian prime minister, considering Trump's erroneous reference to the "conflict between Albania and Azerbaijan," jokingly told Macron: "You should make an apology to us, because you didn't congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan."

    Edi Rama President Ilham Aliyev Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
    Video
    Albaniyanın Baş naziri Makronla zarafatlaşıb: Siz Azərbaycan və Albaniyanı da təbrik etməlisiniz
    Video
    Премьер Албании пошутил с Макроном: Вы тоже должны поздравить Азербайджан и Албанию

    Latest News

    14:14

    Ahmet Türkoglu: TPAO has high hopes for Safag-Asiman bloc

    Energy
    14:13

    EPC Summit: Europe united in viewing Russia as threat to all countries on continent

    Other countries
    14:09

    Starmer emphasizes need to support Ukraine and strengthen NATO

    Other countries
    14:05

    Romanian President announces plans to hold talks with Pashinyan in Copenhagen

    Other countries
    14:02

    Zelenskyy urges EU to enforce 19th sanctions package against Russia

    Other countries
    13:55

    Minister: Oil production in Kazakhstan in 2026 to be approximately 90M tons

    Energy
    13:52

    Yerlan Akkenzhenov: Kazakhstan working to increase oil exports via BTC pipeline

    Energy
    13:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan expand green energy cooperation

    Energy
    13:48

    Donetsk official: "We will never leave the region"

    Other countries
    All News Feed