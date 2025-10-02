Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Alain Berset: Peace between Baku and Yerevan important element of stability in Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 17:50
    Alain Berset: Peace between Baku and Yerevan important element of stability in Caucasus

    Normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an important element of stability in the South Caucasus, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset told Azerbaijani journalists in Copenhagen, as quoted by Report's European bureau.

    "Establishing peace in the South Caucasus is indeed an important step achieved between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This step allows for calm and stability in the South Caucasus, and it is the only way to create positive prospects for the population across the region," he said.

    Berset also emphasized that he has visited all three South Caucasus countries in his capacity as Secretary General of the organization.

    "I regularly engage with various parties in the South Caucasus, as this region is extremely important for the Council of Europe and for the entire European continent," he added.

    He also commented on his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York: "We are working together. The meeting in New York went well. It was an interesting meeting and an exchange of information."

    Alen Berse: Bakı ilə İrəvan arasında sülh Qafqazda sabitliyin mühüm elementidir
    Ален Берсе: Мир между Баку и Ереваном важный элемент стабильности на Кавказе

