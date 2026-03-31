Adilbek Kasymaliev to pay working visit to Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan - Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will make a working visit to Azerbaijan on April 1-2, Report informs, citing a staement by the cabinet.

As part of the visit, Adylbek Kasymaliev will participate in the second meeting of heads of government/vice-presidents of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The Organization of Turkic States is an intergovernmental association established in 2009 with the aim of developing comprehensive cooperation among Turkic countries. Its members include Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, while Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status.

The OTS unites countries to coordinate efforts in politics, economics, transport, digitalization, and the humanitarian sphere, and also develops long-term cooperation goals enshrined in the document "Vision of the Turkic World - 2040."