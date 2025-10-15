Activities of OSCE Minsk Process to be terminated by December 1, 2025

At the request of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the activities of the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures will be terminated by December 1, 2025, Elina Valtonen, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland, said at the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

Elina Valtonen congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the progress achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, emphasizing its significance for restoring peace and stability across the OSCE area and for fostering regional cooperation.