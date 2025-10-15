Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Activities of OSCE Minsk Process to be terminated by December 1, 2025

    At the request of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the activities of the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures will be terminated by December 1, 2025, Elina Valtonen, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland, said at the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    Elina Valtonen congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the progress achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, emphasizing its significance for restoring peace and stability across the OSCE area and for fostering regional cooperation.

    President Ilham Aliyev OSCE Minsk Group Elina Valtonen
    ATƏT sədri: Minsk prosesinin fəaliyyəti dekabrın 1-dək ləğv ediləcək
    Председатель ОБСЕ: Деятельность Минского процесса будет прекращена до 1 декабря

