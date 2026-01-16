Abbasov: Today's conference to highlight massacres, atrocities faced by Sikhs

Today's conference, through exhibitions, historical facts, and witness testimonies, will highlight the massacres, human rights violations, and atrocities faced by Sikhs, according to Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Report informs.

Speaking at the international conference held in Baku on January 16, titled, Racism and Violence Against Sikhs and Other Minorities in India: The Reality on the Ground, Abbasov highlighted that the gathering was convened to discuss a painful, urgent, and often overlooked issue - the ongoing violence against Sikhs in India:

"This conference is not merely an academic discussion or a symbolic event. It is a platform created to speak honestly, reflect, and demand accountability. Within the framework of the conference, we will examine the historical background of discrimination against Sikhs and their long struggle to achieve justice. Today's work - the exhibition, historical facts, and witness testimonies - will show us the massacres, human rights violations, and atrocities faced by Sikhs."

Abbasov added that the current main task before BIG is to establish an agency aimed at eliminating colonialism, which is rooted in the hysteria of groups seeking profit from land.

"Over the past two years, we have organized more than 35 joint conferences worldwide. These events have brought together political leaders, academics, legal experts, representatives of independence movements, civil society organizations, and UN special rapporteurs from various countries. We have built strong cooperation ties with more than 20 countries and overseas territories. BIG has formed solid partnerships with over 25 organizations and international institutions, published more than 30 reports and four books, and submitted several alternative policy reports to the United Nations."