Abbas Abbasov: Facts of Belgian colonialism cannot be erased from history

The facts of Belgian colonialism cannot be erased from history, Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, said during the international conference "Belgian Colonialism: Acknowledgement and Responsibility" held in Baku on October 31, Report informs.

According to Abbasov, the injustices and human rights violations committed under Belgian colonial rule, as well as the tragedies that occurred in Central African countries, are well known to the global community.

"No one can erase these facts from history," he stated. "I believe that through joint efforts and with the support of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, we will bring issues of cooperation and reparations to the agenda of relevant international organizations. Honestly, I cannot describe those who still support or defend Belgium's colonial policy. I am sure they want to keep the topic of reparations and compensation away from international attention. However, we are confident that these issues will be included in the agendas of all relevant intergovernmental bodies."