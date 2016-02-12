52nd Munich Security Conference kicks off today

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ 52nd Munich Security Conference will start today.

Report informs, this year in Munich, will gather about 30 heads of state and government and 70 foreign ministers and defense ministers, who will discuss various issues related to security and stability in the world.

King of Jordan Abdullah II, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, US Secretary of State John Kerry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have confirmed their participation at the conference.

As Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov previously told reporters, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected to attend the conference.