 Top
    Close photo mode

    52nd Munich Security Conference kicks off today

    The conference will last until 14 February

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ 52nd Munich Security Conference will start today.

    Report informs, this year in Munich, will gather about 30 heads of state and government and 70 foreign ministers and defense ministers, who will discuss various issues related to security and stability in the world.

    King of Jordan Abdullah II, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, US Secretary of State John Kerry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have confirmed their participation at the conference.

    As Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov previously told reporters, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected to attend the conference. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi