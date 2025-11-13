50,000 students from Turkic states study in Northern Cyprus

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 20:03
    Currently, 50,000 students from Turkic states are studying in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

    As Report informs, this was stated by the head of the TRNC representation in Azerbaijan, Ufuk Turganer, at the official reception in Baku on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the country's independence.

    During her speech at the event, she expressed condolences over the death of Turkish soldiers in the crash of a Turkish Air Force plane in Georgia.

    Turganer also congratulated Azerbaijan again on the fifth anniversary of Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

    "In our country, which has a well-developed education system, 50,000 students from Turkic countries are currently studying. Trade relations with Azerbaijan also show good dynamics. The progress in our bilateral ties is the best example of mutual support," she said.

    Turganer also emphasized that Northern Cyprus' observer status in the Organization of Turkic States imposes great responsibility on the country.

    Şimali Kiprdə türk dövlətlərindən 50 min tələbə təhsil alır
    В Северном Кипре обучается 50 тыс. студентов из тюркских государств

