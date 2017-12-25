29 Azerbaijanis, 1 Turkish citizen wounded in Kars bus accident

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ 29 Azerbaijanis, 1 Turkish citizen were injured as a result of a passenger bus crash in Kars, Turkey.

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Kars informed.

It was noted that the passenger bus on the Istanbul-Iğdir flight has crossed the Karakurt-Kağızman highway in the morning on December 25.

"In general, 30 people received various injuries, no serious wounded reported. They were hospitalized. Four of them have already been released”, statement says.