21st session of the OSCE Ministerial Council opened in Basel

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 21st meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OSCE opened in Basel. Report informs, The OSCE Chairman-in-office, Foreign Minister of Switzerland Didier Burkhalter chairs the meeting.

    It is attended by delegations from 70 OSCE member states, partner countries and international organizations. Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov represents Azerbaijan at the meeting.

    On the first day of the meeting, on December 4, the ministers are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the second day will be dedicated to the fight against international terrorism.

    OSCE Ministerial Council meets every year in December. During the sessions  the ministers consider the most actual issues on OSCE area.

    The chairmanship of the organization will be transferred from Switzerland to Serbia on January 1.

