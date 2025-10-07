Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Heads of State and Government participating in 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 13:28
    On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state and government participating in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala.

    The heads of state and government posed for a group photograph.

    The 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) commenced in Gabala.

    According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is welcoming the heads of state and government attending the Summit.

