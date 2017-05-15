Zira legionnaire: Many Qarabag FC players have personal driver

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Qarabakh” and “Gabala” are best teams of Azerbaijan. These squads continuously take part in group stage of Europa League.

Report informs, Serbian player of “Zira” Baku Milan Duric told mozzarsport.com.

Comparing Serbian and Azerbaijani football, the 30-year-old midfielder noted the salaries as a main difference. According to him, some players even have personal driver: “Conditions constitute the main difference. Salaries are paid in timely manner. Conditions in two leading clubs are better. Many “Qarabakh” players have personal driver. “Gabala” also has very good conditions, many training pitches. Interestingly, 4 of 8 arenas, where the Premiere League games are played, covered with artificial turf. The only problem is related to supporters. 8 teams perform in the championship. Winning two games one can climb to upper positions, the opposite happens when you lose”.

M.Duric, who transferred to “Zira” in July of last year, told that he reached an agreement with the club for one more year. Mentioning that the club has qualified to Europa League, the Serbian player told that he believes that they will perform better in the next season: “Next season we can achieve better results. Because “Inter” is left without sponsor. “Neftchi” performed poorly in the last season. “Qarabag” and “Gabala” are superior to others”.

The midfielder, who played for “Yagodina” club in homeland during 2012-2015, complains that he still can’t receive his salary. He told that Serbian Football Federation doesn’t oversee players seriously.

Notably, Milan Duric played 25 game in Azerbaijan Premier League during 2016-2017 season and scored 3 goals.