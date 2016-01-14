 Top
    Young punter wins £300,000 after predicting 15 correct results on FA Cup

    The stunning bet included Oxford's win over Swansea, Eastleigh's draw with Bolton and wins for Manchester City, Stoke and Bournemouth

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ A lucky 21-year-old scooped a £300,000 jackpot after predicting the results of 15 matches over the FA Cup weekend.

    Report informs referring to the Mirror, the young man from Sheerness, Kent, GB, staked a £96 bet online and scooped the full first prize from Coral's Football Jackpot.

    He was the sole winner of weekend's bet, meaning he landed a whopping £306,139.60.

    The unnamed Derby County fan outlandishly predicted that Eastleigh would secure a draw against Bolton Wanderers, while Oxford United would pull off an upset and defeat Premier League Swansea.

    On his win, he said: "It's a fantastic start to the New Year and it has come at a great time for me as I am in the process of moving house.

