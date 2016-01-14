Young punter wins £300,000 after predicting 15 correct results on FA Cup

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ A lucky 21-year-old scooped a £300,000 jackpot after predicting the results of 15 matches over the FA Cup weekend.

Report informs referring to the Mirror, the young man from Sheerness, Kent, GB, staked a £96 bet online and scooped the full first prize from Coral's Football Jackpot.

He was the sole winner of weekend's bet, meaning he landed a whopping £306,139.60.

The unnamed Derby County fan outlandishly predicted that Eastleigh would secure a draw against Bolton Wanderers, while Oxford United would pull off an upset and defeat Premier League Swansea.

On his win, he said: "It's a fantastic start to the New Year and it has come at a great time for me as I am in the process of moving house.