Manchester United have added Fulham and USMNT left back Antonee Robinson to their short list of options for the position, says Football Insider, Report informs via ESPN.

Robinson, 28, has been consistently linked with a move to Liverpool but United are also looking to sign a left back to provide competition for Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu, with Tyrell Malacia expected to leave.

On Tuesday, the club was being linked with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.