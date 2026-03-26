Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    USMNT's Antonee Robinson is on Man United's radar

    Football
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 17:09
    USMNT's Antonee Robinson is on Man United's radar

    Manchester United have added Fulham and USMNT left back Antonee Robinson to their short list of options for the position, says Football Insider, Report informs via ESPN.

    Robinson, 28, has been consistently linked with a move to Liverpool but United are also looking to sign a left back to provide competition for Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu, with Tyrell Malacia expected to leave.

    On Tuesday, the club was being linked with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

    Antonee Robinson Manchester United Fulham F.C.
    Entoni Robinson yayda "Mançester Yunayted"ə keçə bilər

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