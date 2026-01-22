Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US Embassy in Baku congratulates Qarabag FK on its victory

    Football
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 14:07
    US Embassy in Baku congratulates Qarabag FK on its victory

    The US Embassy in Baku has congratulated Qarabag Football Club on their victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League final, Report informs.

    "The US Embassy in Baku congratulates Qarabag FK on its impressive victory against Eintracht in the UEFA Champions League match. A strong performance that showcased determination, teamwork, and the growing strength of Azerbaijani football on the European stage. As the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup this year, moments like this highlight how football continues to unite fans and nations across the globe," the embassy wrote in Facebook.

    US Embassy in Baku Qarabag FK UEFA Champions League
    ABŞ-nin səfirliyi "Qarabağ"ı təbrik edib
    Посольство США в Баку поздравило "Карабах" с победой

    Latest News

    15:34

    SOCAR CEO calls for comprehensive approach to energy transition financing

    Energy
    15:30
    Photo
    Video

    Trump's Board of Peace comes to life in Davos - UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:26

    SOCAR head, WEF official mull Azerbaijan's decarbonization efforts

    Energy
    15:18

    Shekerinska: Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to hold event on International Clean Energy Day

    Energy
    15:04

    US opens Venezuela to major oil companies, says Trump

    Other countries
    14:56

    Trump: Iran wants and will engage in talks with US

    Region
    14:47

    When America booms, the entire world booms, says Donald Trump

    Other countries
    14:44

    Ilham Aliyev signs document on Azerbaijan's accession to Board of Peace as founding state

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed