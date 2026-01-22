US Embassy in Baku congratulates Qarabag FK on its victory

The US Embassy in Baku has congratulated Qarabag Football Club on their victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League final, Report informs.

"The US Embassy in Baku congratulates Qarabag FK on its impressive victory against Eintracht in the UEFA Champions League match. A strong performance that showcased determination, teamwork, and the growing strength of Azerbaijani football on the European stage. As the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup this year, moments like this highlight how football continues to unite fans and nations across the globe," the embassy wrote in Facebook.