UEFA Ranking: Qarabag raises Azerbaijan"s coefficient
Football
- 02 October, 2025
- 09:37
Qarabag FK has increased Azerbaijan"s coefficient in the UEFA ranking.
According to Report, this became possible thanks to the club"s home victory over Denmark"s Copenhagen (2:0) in the second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage.
Thanks to the win under the leadership of Gurban Gurbanov, Azerbaijan"s national coefficient increased by 0.500.
At present, Azerbaijan ranks 25th with a coefficient of 22.000. Serbia holds 24th place (22.375), while Slovakia is 26th (21.375).
England leads the UEFA ranking with 97.116.
