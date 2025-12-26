Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company outlines what has been done so far

    Infrastructure
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 11:19
    WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company outlines what has been done so far

    The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), set to take place in Baku on May 17–22 next year, will serve as a major international platform for global policy dialogue on sustainable urban development, as well as for the exchange of knowledge and best practices, said Eldar Rasulov, Media Relations Manager of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, during a briefing with journalists, Report informs.

    According to him, WUF13 is one of the most prestigious international platforms jointly organized by the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Azerbaijani government: "The WUF13 session is not only an important stage in the global urban agenda, but also a significant international event that brings together global policy dialogue on sustainable urban development, as well as the exchange of knowledge and best practices. The forum will be held for the first time in the Caspian and South Caucasus region, and nearly 10,000 international participants are expected to attend, with total participation estimated at around 30,000."

    Rasulov emphasized that, unlike previous WUF events, the forum will take place with the participation of numerous heads of state and government: "Within the framework of the event, 40 main sessions and 350 partner events will be organized. The main events of the forum will be provided with simultaneous interpretation in eight languages, including sign language. In order to ensure the high-level organization of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company began its operations on June 30, 2025. In a short period of time, comprehensive work has been carried out in the areas of institutional preparation, venue infrastructure planning, operations management, transportation, marketing, and communications.

    "For the successful organization of an event of this scale, the formation of a professional team is one of the key priorities. Currently, a workforce of nearly 300 staff members has been formed. Most of the recruited employees are professional specialists with experience in organizing international events."

